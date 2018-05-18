Clean Bandit want to follow Harry Styles by creating sitcom

Clean Bandit star Grace Chatto wants her band to follow in Harry Styles' footsteps by creating their own sitcom.

Harry is executive producing Happy Together, a U.S. sitcom based on his experience of living in his producer pal Ben Winston's attic during his early days in One Direction.

His fellow Brits, who produce their own music videos via their Cleanfilm production company, also have their eyes on bringing their ideas to the screen - and according to frontwoman Grace we can expect to see a film or TV series created by Clean Bandit.

"We definitely would love to make a feature film one day and also a TV series," she tells Britain's Daily Star newspaper. "We've always been just as much filmmakers. Before (their 2014 hit) Rather Be came out we weren't sure whether we would go into film or music, then suddenly the music took off."

Revealing she and her bandmate Jack Patterson already have two sitcom ideas in the pipeline, the 32-year-old adds, "Jack and I both have rival sitcom ideas so we will see which one gets made first."

As well as following Harry into TV production the trio released a new track, Solo, which features Demi Lovato - who recorded her vocals over FaceTime.

Solo is the lead single from the group's forthcoming album, which the singer says is finally finished and is a return to the sound that gave them their biggest hit to date, Rockabye.

"A lot of the songs on the album coming up are in the Rockabye world," Grace adds. "The album is finally finished and should arrive at the end of the summer."

© WENN Newsdesk 2018