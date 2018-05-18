Police investigating Offset's car crash

Migos rapper Offset's car crash has sparked a police investigation as he reportedly abandoned his car at the scene of the accident.

The 26-year-old star was hospitalised in the early hours of Thursday (17May18) morning following a car crash in Atlanta, Georgia. According to TMZ, he lost control of his Dodge Challenger, crashed, and was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police officers have now reportedly launched an investigation into the matter as they are looking to find out why he left the scene of the crash and if anyone else was with him in the vehicle.

Law enforcement sources tell the gossip site that police officers found the muscle car abandoned after a passerby reported it. They then called a tow truck to remove the vehicle - but insiders say two unknown individuals pulled up in another car and allegedly cleared out items from the car before it was towed.

One was reportedly heard saying Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, crashed while swerving to avoid someone who had run out in front of him. There were no victims, witnesses or damage to other vehicles - and police have been unable to confirm who was behind the wheel.

He was briefly hospitalised following the smash but was quickly discharged as he had only suffered minor injuries. His pregnant fiancee Cardi B, 25, reportedly rushed to his side.

After the incident Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, shared her relief on Twitter.

"Sooo grateful and happy today," she wrote. "God be giving messages in the weirdest way. I love you @OffsetYR."

The hip-hop power couple will welcome a baby girl in the upcoming months. They were recently at the centre of a fracas outside a Met Gala after-party in New York. A fan has filed a lawsuit claiming that the couple hurled insults at him after he asked for an autograph and that he was savagely beaten by their bodyguards.

