Janet Jackson's son is a fan of Bruno Mars

Janet Jackson has a "special place in her heart" for Bruno Mars because his music was the first her son responded to.



The Together Again singer, who turned 52 on Wednesday (16May18), has released many hits, including Rhythm Nation and All for You, during her career.



But she has now revealed in a cover interview with Billboard magazine that her son Eissa, who was born in January 2017, prefers songs by the Locked Out of Heaven star.



"(I) have a special place in my heart for Bruno Mars. Bruno was really the first music my son responded to," she said. "During and after his birth, I comforted myself with Brazilian jazz, music that always relaxes me. Then when the baby began crawling, Bruno was breaking out big and on the radio all the time. That delighted both of us. Bruno is a throwback to the days when the greatest artists could do it all: write, sing, dance, produce."



Janet also gushed about motherhood, admitting it feels good to put someone before herself after years in the self-involved entertainment industry.



"My son, even in his short 17 months on the planet, has showed me that love, no matter how deeply you believe you have experienced that emotion, can always go deeper. Love is limitless," she smiled. "For someone like me, raised in show business where self-concern is always a priority, how fortunate I am now to be concerned, first and foremost, with the welfare of someone else. Day after day and night after night, holding my baby in my arms, I am at peace. I am blessed. I feel bliss. In those moments, all is right with the world."



Michael Jackson's sister, who split from Eissa's dad Wissam Al Mana in April 2017, is set to perform at a televised prizegiving for the first time in nine years at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, when she will also receive the Icon Award.

