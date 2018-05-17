Ed Sheeran fans furious after Dublin gig hit by crowd problems

Ed Sheeran fans were left furious after an open-air gig in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday (16May18) was hit by crowd problems.



The Thinking Out Loud musician played the first of three dates at the city's Phoenix Park on Wednesday (16May18). However, many gig-goers were left disappointed as crowd management problems left them unable to hear or get a clear view of the singer.



One fan with the Twitter username @iAmanda91 called the gig a "nightmare" and wrote that she and her pals left eight songs into Ed's set.



She added, "Glad we left when we did, had a better time listening to the music in the car cause we couldn't hear a thing at the gig (sic). So disappointed."



In a statement to the Irish Independent, a representative for the event's organisers, Aiken Promotions, claimed that latecomers to the concert stopping to watch Ed in an area meant to be a thoroughfare caused the crowd problems.



"When Ed went on stage those people who were in the concessions /toilet area and those still entering came in through the gap but did not move on to take a place in the designated standing area, they just stopped inside the gap to watch the show," their statement read. "This gap was not meant to be a viewing area, it was designed to facilitate movement between areas. This meant the people behind those who had stopped were unable to get into the viewing area and likewise some people were unable to get back out to the toilets for a time."



They claimed that stewards and police officers eventually moved the lingerers on and that they were reviewing the situation ahead of the singer-songwriter's second and third concerts on Friday and Saturday. Although there were no injuries or arrests as a result of the crowd problems, some fans reported being frightened due to overcrowding and pushing.



One Twitter user wrote, "It was so claustrophobic, we couldn't see much, and there was constant pushing and shoving," while another person commented that the park was "scarily overcrowded".



Other fans posted about their displeasure on Aiken Promotions' Facebook page with some calling the choice of venue "disastrous".

