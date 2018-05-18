Liam Payne offers support to Shawn Mendes as he navigates fame

Liam Payne has offered a sympathetic ear to fellow pop star Shawn Mendes to help the teen avoid the pitfalls of fame.



The Strip It Down hitmaker is well aware how tough life in the limelight can be, having shot to superstardom as a member of One Direction, and he wants to put his own experience to good use by providing a little emotional support to younger stars like Shawn.



"With the way this lifestyle is, I think if we don't help each other then there's just not much point to it...," he said in an interview on MTV's TRL show.



"I went and saw Shawn Mendes recently when I was at an awards show. I think he's done (sic) fantastic, but I could hear the slightest bit of sorrow in a recent song he wrote, and I just wanted to make sure he was all good."



Liam, 24, admits he is really impressed with how Shawn has been handling the pressures of fame to date.



"He's only 19 years old - not to belittle him in any way, shape, or form because I think he's incredible," the Brit explained, "but he's got his head screwed on and he's gone about it the right way... Now he's known all over the world, so it's a bit of a transformation (from his beginnings as a Vine star). I just wanted to give him a bit of (support), say, 'How are you doing?'"



And while Liam is happy to share a little advice with Shawn if he ever needs it, he insists his support is more as a friend than a mentor - because the Canadian singer doesn't seem to need one.



"I wouldn't say that (I'm his mentor) because I think he's got his own thing together," Liam added. "He didn't need me to be there, but I just wanted to offer that, 'If you ever have a problem dude, or something's going on, like, just call me and we can have a chat about it.' I think it's nice to have somebody to lean on."

