Meek Mill books first official show after prison release

Rapper Meek Mill will make his official post-prison concert comeback at the 2018 Hot 97 Summer Jam gig in New Jersey.



The 10 June show will mark the Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker's first official live performance of the year, after serving more than five months behind bars for a probation violation before he was released on bail in April (18).



Organisers behind the annual Summer Jam have also announced plans to support Meek's efforts for criminal justice reform by donating $10,000 (£7,400) to the Justice League NYC task force.



"We are happy to welcome our man Meek Mill to the Summer Jam stage," Hot 97 DJ Ebro Darden announced on Thursday (17May18). "He has been through hell and what he needs is mad love and our continued support."



He will join a line-up that already includes Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Remy Ma, A$AP Ferg, Swizz Beatz, and his collaborator Tory Lanez, among many others.



The news comes just days after Meek surprised fans at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida on 12 May (18) by joining DJ Khaled onstage for a brief set.



"It feel good to be back and free in front of the motherf**kin' people (sic)," he told the crowd. "I want to say thank you for everyone who supported Meek Milly. They tried to take my freedom. They tried to crush my dreams. But now we in Miami glowing the f**k up (making a huge transformation). Let's get it."



During the unexpected appearance, Meek delivered renditions of Dreams and Nightmares, On the Regular, Ima Boss, and 1942 Flows as the audience cheered. He also teamed up with Lanez for their collaboration, Litty.



Meanwhile, Meek is continuing the fight to have his original 2008 conviction for drug and gun charges dismissed after two of the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania police officers who testified against the MC in his decade-old case were named in a local corruption scandal.



He is due back in court next month (Jun18).

