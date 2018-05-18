The Weeknd scrapped 'upbeat' album after Selena Gomez split

The Weeknd ditched a completed "upbeat" album to make My Dear Melancholy following his split from Selena Gomez.



The Hills hitmaker, real name Abel Tesfaye, dropped the six-track EP in March (18), and many fans promptly noticed references to his past relationships to model Bella Hadid and singer Selena, who he dated between January and October last year (17).



In a rare interview with Time magazine, the Canadian singer admitted he had a whole record completed, but he ditched it in favour of the EP because it was a better reflection of where he was at in his life.



"Prior to Melancholy, I had a whole album written, done," he said. "Which wasn't melancholy at all because it was a different time in my life... It was very upbeat - it was beautiful."



Adding that the upbeat tracks will "never" be heard, he explained he scrapped the record because, "I don't want to perform something that I don't feel."



The song Call Out My Name appears to reference Selena, with lyrics including, "We found each other/ I helped you out of a broken place/ You gave me comfort/ But falling for you was my mistake."



However, when asked for more details, the 28-year-old said, "I don't want to open that Pandora's box, talking about relationships," but did add that it felt "therapeutic" to write about his feelings.



"You want to get it out. It's like you close a chapter," he explained.



The Starboy singer also told the publication, during the cover interview for their Next Generation Leaders issue, that he was single "without a doubt". However, he has since sparked rumours of a reconciliation with Bella after they were spotted kissing and going on a date in Cannes, France earlier this month (May18).

