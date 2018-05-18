Bebe Rexha felt 'disrespected' by Girls backlash

Bebe Rexha felt "disrespected" by the backlash surrounding her, Rita Ora, Cardi B and Charli XCX's new song Girls.



The quartet have come under fire for the tune, the lyrics of which many sex rights activists have blasted as "dangerous" and "belittling". Rita has apologised for the track, revealing she counts herself as bisexual and had no idea the words, such as "Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls/Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls girls", would upset others.



However, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly magazine, Bebe insisted she doesn't feel as though she should apologise for the song because it reflects who she is.



"My sexual life is nobody's business," she said. "But we're singing a song about kissing girls and that remains true to who I am. It's the life that I live and it's honest to me.



"The question of whether (the song) was true to us was completely dismissed. People automatically went for the negative instead of saying: 'Well maybe these girls do kiss girls, maybe Bebe is bi.' You don't know about my sexual orientation, so I felt disrespected."



Opening up further about her sexuality, Bebe continued: "I've kissed girls, you know what I mean? And I don't do it because it's fun or whatever. Do you have to be fully lesbian to put out a song about kissing girls? What if you're bi? Isn't the point of being supportive of the LGBTQ community that you can love whoever you want and everything is fluid and non-judgmental?"



The girls had also been accused of penning the song and using controversial lyrics in a bid to chase a hit. However, Bebe hit back at those claims, insisting: "That would be pretty f**ked up. And I'd agree with where the critics are coming from (in that case). Everybody can have their own opinion."

© Cover Media Group 2018