Bryan Fuller slams Bohemian Rhapsody trailer

17th May 18 | Entertainment News

The moviemaker has accused the producers of trying to hide the fact Freddie Mercury was gay.

Bryan Fuller

Director Bryan Fuller has attacked the new trailer for Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, insisting filmmakers are trying to hide the singer's bisexuality.

Brit Dexter Fletcher, who replaced gay Bryan Singer as the film's director last year (17), released the first trailer from the movie on Monday (14May18), and Fuller was left less than impressed.

The Star Trek: Discovery director has taken to Twitter to accuse Fletcher and his producers of glossing over the fact Mercury was gay.

"ANYONE ELSE MILDLY ANNOYED (enough to tweet about it) THAT THE #BohemianRapsody (sic) TRAILER FEATURES GAY/BI SUPERSTAR FREDDIE MERCURY FLIRTING WITH AND TWIRLING WITH A WOMAN BUT NO INDICATION OF HIS LOVE OF MEN?" he wrote.

"I feel what the trailer is doing is queer-erasure. If they were out and proud with his bi-sexuality they would have indicated he was bisexual. Showing him romantic with a woman, but not a man (3 frames don't count) is not a celebration of bisexual identity. It's hiding it."

The trailer features Rami Malek, as Mercury, strutting his stuff onstage with his Queen bandmates, having fun at parties, working in the studio, and challenging a radio label executive, who complains the group's rock anthem Bohemian Rhapsody is too long.

Fuller, who is gay, also took aim at 20th Century Fox bosses' new press release about the film, which mentions the singer died from a "life-threatening illness".

He added: "DEAR 20TH CENTURY FOX... Yes, it was a life-threatening illness, but more specifically it was AIDS. From having gay sex with men. Do better."

