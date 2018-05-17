Star Wars officials play down Lando Calrissian spin-off reports

Star Wars officials have clarified reports suggesting Donald Glover's character Lando Calrissian will become the subject of the next franchise prequel movie.



The news hit headlines late on Tuesday (15May18) after Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy, who serves as a producer on the sci-fi series' latest big screen releases, attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of the new Solo: A Star Wars Story, which focuses on the backstory of pilot Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich.



Actor Glover makes his debut as Calrissian in the new blockbuster, and according to French newspaper Premiere, Kathleen outlined her plans to explore the history of Solo's fellow smuggler in a new film.



"We think that the next spin-off will be dedicated to Lando Calrissian," read a translation of her comments. "Of course, there are still many stories to tell about Han and (sidekick) Chewbacca, but Lando will be next."



However, as fans began celebrating the news on social media, a LucasFilm representative was forced to clear up the claims, insisting Kennedy's remarks had not been accurately translated.



"(Kennedy) said it's something she'd like to do one day in the future," the spokesperson tells Entertainment Weekly.



Premiere editors have since also issued a clarification online, explaining there was a "misunderstanding between our journalist and Kathleen Kennedy", as a Calrissian movie won't be happening anytime soon.



"We would love to tell a story about Lando Calrissian one day, but this is not news," reads the corrected Kennedy quote. "It would also be fun to tell the story of Han and Chewie."



The new remarks are likely to disappoint Glover as he recently revealed he really pushed to land an audition to play the young Calrissian, the character originally made famous by Billy Dee Williams.



"I told my agent, I was like, if they're making a Han Solo movie, Lando's got to be in it and I want to be Lando," Donald told late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. "To his credit, and I appreciate it, he was like, 'I don't like your odds', which was awesome because I was like, 'I'm gonna get this'."



Solo: A Star Wars Story also features Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton, and hits theatres next week (25May18).

