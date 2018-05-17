Vin Diesel to star in action-comedy movie Muscle

Vin Diesel has signed on to star in new action-comedy movie Muscle.



The actor has built up a reputation as an action star since launching his career in the early 1990s, taking on lead roles in The Fast and the Furious films, The Chronicles of Riddick series, and playing Xander Cage in the xXx movies.



Now, Vin is about to front another high-paced flick, with STXfilms executives announcing on Wednesday (16May18) that he will headline Muscle, which they hope will turn into another successful franchise.



"I've known Vin for more than a decade after working closely with him on the Fast and Furious franchise and I'm excited for him to return to this genre," said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms. "Muscle is the perfect blend of action and comedy that his millions of devoted fans around the world have come to love him for, and we believe has the potential to become his next big, signature franchise."



Vin and Samantha Vincent will act as producers under his One Race Films production banner, along with Reginald Hudlin and Byron Phillips.



Producers have not yet confirmed a director for the project, and while plot details are being kept under wraps for now, writers Scott Taylor and Wesley Jermaine Johnson are penning the script.



No other cast members were announced and a potential release date has not yet been set.



Vin, 50, has a full slate of films on his plate, including reprising his role as Dominic Toretto in Fast & Furious 9, which is set to be released in 2020, and starring and producing xXx 4, which has yet to receive a drop date.



He most recently promoted Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity War, in which he voices the character of Groot.

© Cover Media Group 2018