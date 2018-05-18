Obi-Wan Kenobi movie locked down at Disney - report

A new Star Wars spin-off movie about Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi is firmly in the works at Disney.



Stephen Daldry was touted as the director of the film last year (17) and now it appears he's on board for the latest franchise film, which will start shooting following the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, a new feature that chronicles the beginnings of Han Solo's Star Wars tale.



According to a newly-released production bulletin, obtained by TMZ, Disney bosses are getting ready to press the go button on Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story under the code name Joshua Tree.



The synopsis suggests the film will focus on reclusive Obi-Wan as he watches over an infant Luke Skywalker.



The movie, which begins shooting in London next spring (19), doesn't have a cast attached, but Ewan McGregor was the last guy to play ancient Obi-Wan on the big screen.



He last featured as the Jedi master in 2015's The Force Awakens when his voice was merged with that of former Kenobi star Sir Alec Guinness for a pivotal scene.



And it certainly appears the Scot is game to reprise the role, telling French magazine Premiere last year (17), "I've always thought there was a story to tell between my last one (film) and Alec Guinness' first one.



"It would be fun to film that story now I'm older. I'd be the right age. I'm 45, Alec Guinness was what, 60? I could do two of them!"



Meanwhile, Solo: A Star Wars Story, starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, hits cinemas later this month (May18).

