Leonardo DiCaprio and Steven Spielberg eyeing Ulysses S. Grant biopic

Leonardo DiCaprio and Steven Spielberg are reportedly looking at making a biopic about Ulysses S. Grant.



The actor and filmmaker, who last worked together on 2002 drama Catch Me If You Can, are in early talks to make a movie about the 18th President of the United States, according to Deadline.



Lionsgate and DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions acquired the film rights to Grant, the 2017 biography written by American historian and biographer Ron Chernow, last November (17), with the work being adapted for the big screen by David James Kelly.



Grant's life serves up plenty of material for a movie, as he acted as a prominent United States Army general during the American Civil War and led the Union Army to victory over the Confederacy with the supervision of Abraham Lincoln.



He also served two terms as U.S. President, from 1869 to 1877, spearheading the Republicans in their efforts to remove the vestiges of Confederate nationalism and slavery during Reconstruction.



Sources have told the film publication that DiCaprio is making the project a "priority". However, it is not known when he would fit filming into his schedule, as he already has a number of films on his plate.



The Oscar-winning star is currently shooting Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, about the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles, and is in pre-production on The Black Hand. He has also been attached to headline two Martin Scorsese films; a biopic about U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt and crime-drama Killers of the Flower Moon.



Meanwhile, Spielberg has just finished promoting Ready Player One and is now starting work on a remake of 1961's West Side Story and an adaptation of book The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara.



The director is also currently preparing to work on the fifth Indiana Jones movie.

