Emilia Clarke: How I missed out on a date with Brad Pitt

Emilia Clarke: How I missed out on a date with Brad Pitt18th May 18 | Entertainment News
The actress offered to watch Game Of Thrones with the winning bidder of a lot at Sean Penn's charity gala.
Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke said she missed out on a date with Brad Pitt when he was outbid at a charity auction.
Clarke, 31, offered to watch her hit show Game Of Thrones with the winning bidder of a lot at Sean Penn’s gala, raising money for Haiti.
The British actress, who will appear in Solo: A Star Wars Story as Qi’ra, tells The Graham Norton Show: “There was an auction for a charity do, that I was asked to take part in, so I offered time with myself.
“As the bidding started I realised Brad Pitt was trying to buy me. I looked across the room and he had his paddle up!
“Sadly, he was outbid and it didn’t work out.”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 32, is also on the show and talks about auditioning for her role as L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
“I had no idea what a droid was,” she said. “On the way to the audition I asked the cab driver and he rang his family. Nobody knew so I decided to do it as a human. I was then asked to make it more like a robot.”
The show also features actor David Tennant, singer Gloria Estefan and a performance from US singer-songwriter Leon Bridges.
The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.35pm.
