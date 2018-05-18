Emilia Clarke: How I missed out on a date with Brad Pitt

The actress offered to watch Game Of Thrones with the winning bidder of a lot at Sean Penn's charity gala.

Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke said she missed out on a date with Brad Pitt when he was outbid at a charity auction.

Clarke, 31, offered to watch her hit show Game Of Thrones with the winning bidder of a lot at Sean Penn’s gala, raising money for Haiti.

The British actress, who will appear in Solo: A Star Wars Story as Qi’ra, tells The Graham Norton Show: “There was an auction for a charity do, that I was asked to take part in, so I offered time with myself.

“As the bidding started I realised Brad Pitt was trying to buy me. I looked across the room and he had his paddle up!

“Sadly, he was outbid and it didn’t work out.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 32, is also on the show and talks about auditioning for her role as L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

“I had no idea what a droid was,” she said. “On the way to the audition I asked the cab driver and he rang his family. Nobody knew so I decided to do it as a human. I was then asked to make it more like a robot.”

The show also features actor David Tennant, singer Gloria Estefan and a performance from US singer-songwriter Leon Bridges.

