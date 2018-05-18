Emilia Clarke: How I missed out on a date with Brad Pitt

18th May 18 | Entertainment News

The actress offered to watch Game Of Thrones with the winning bidder of a lot at Sean Penn's charity gala.

Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke said she missed out on a date with Brad Pitt when he was outbid at a charity auction.

Clarke, 31, offered to watch her hit show Game Of Thrones with the winning bidder of a lot at Sean Penn’s gala, raising money for Haiti.

The British actress, who will appear in Solo: A Star Wars Story as Qi’ra, tells The Graham Norton Show: “There was an auction for a charity do, that I was asked to take part in, so I offered time with myself.

“As the bidding started I realised Brad Pitt was trying to buy me. I looked across the room and he had his paddle up!

Chewbacca, Graham Norton, Gloria Estefan, Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and David Tennant filming the Graham Norton Show (PA Images on behalf of So TV)
Graham Norton, Chewbacca, Gloria Estefan, Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and David Tennant filming the Graham Norton Show (PA Images on behalf of So TV)

“Sadly, he was outbid and it didn’t work out.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 32, is also on the show and talks about auditioning for her role as L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

“I had no idea what a droid was,” she said. “On the way to the audition I asked the cab driver and he rang his family. Nobody knew so I decided to do it as a human. I was then asked to make it more like a robot.”

The show also features actor David Tennant, singer Gloria Estefan and a performance from US singer-songwriter Leon Bridges.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.35pm.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] A Dublin restaurant is on the hunt for this EXTREMELY honest customer

[PIC] A Dublin restaurant is on the hunt for this EXTREMELY honest customer
Christine Lampard admits to feeling 'nervous' over revealing pregnancy

Christine Lampard admits to feeling 'nervous' over revealing pregnancy
There Were Mixed Reactions To Ed Sheeran's Gig In The Phoenix Park Last Night

There Were Mixed Reactions To Ed Sheeran's Gig In The Phoenix Park Last Night

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Concert organisers issue OFFICIAL statement after fans complain about 'poorly organised' Dublin gig

Concert organisers issue OFFICIAL statement after fans complain about 'poorly organised' Dublin gig
Two Irish towns on HIGH ALERT after beggar is found with 600 and a BMW

Two Irish towns on HIGH ALERT after beggar is found with 600 and a BMW

Kodaline forced to pull out of gigs following shock news for fans

Kodaline forced to pull out of gigs following shock news for fans
[PIC] Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson responds to pregnancy rumours on THIS Instagram holiday snap

[PIC] Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson responds to pregnancy rumours on THIS Instagram holiday snap