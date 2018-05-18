Justin Timberlake apologises after cancelling UK tour dates

He has delayed the start of the European leg of his The Man Of The Woods tour.

Justin Timberlake has apologised to fans after delaying the start of the European leg of his The Man Of The Woods Tour and cancelling three UK shows.

The singer was due to kick off his live dates in Paris on June 22 but will now begin on July 3, Live Nation announced.

He will commence the UK leg in Glasgow on July 7, rather than July 5 as originally planned, followed by the originally scheduled shows in London on July 9 and 11 at the O2 Arena.

Tickets for the July 5 performance will be honoured at the rescheduled July 7 event, the concert organisers said.

Tickets for a concert at the Birmingham Arena on June 27 will now be honoured at the new date of August 27 and in Manchester, tickets for the originally scheduled July 1 concert at Manchester Arena will be honoured at the new date of August 29.

Concerts in Birmingham on June 28, Manchester on July 2 and Glasgow on July 6 have been cancelled and fans holding tickets will receive a refund at point of purchase.

A statement from Live Nation said: “Justin Timberlake and Live Nation apologise for any inconvenience to fans.”

The European leg of the tour will take Timberlake, who is currently on tour in the US, to countries including the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Norway and Germany

