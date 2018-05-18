Danniella Westbrook: I'd jump at the chance to foxtrot on to Strictly

But she says producers have not asked her on to the hit show.

Danniella Westbrook has said she would love to do Strictly Come Dancing.

And the actress said she would jump at the chance to reprise her role as Sam Mitchell in EastEnders, once again.

She told The Sun: “I’d love to get the chance to play her again and would love to do Strictly Come Dancing.

“But they haven’t asked me yet.”

Westbrook recently told how doctors plan to use one of her ribs to replace a cheekbone which has “gone” because of osteoporosis.

So tired can't wait for sun ☀️ pic.twitter.com/fekKwpkIAi — Danniella Westbrook (@westbrookdanni) May 16, 2018

And she denied her osteoporosis was caused by drug abuse.

The ex-Celebrity Big Brother contestant, whose septum in her nose famously collapsed because of drug use, also told The Sun that she had undergone a lot of plastic surgery and would not rule out more in the future.

“I’ve had cosmetic surgery I haven’t needed, including seven boob jobs, an eye lift, a face lift, Botox and liposuction on my knees,” she said.

“I’d like to say that I wouldn’t have plastic surgery again in the future, but I probably would.”

© Press Association 2018