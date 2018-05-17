'Here we go again': Alec Baldwin's wife gives birth to the couple's fourth child

17th May 18 | Entertainment News

Alec Baldwin revealed he had become a father again with an Instagram post.

Alec Baldwin’s wife has given birth to the couple’s fourth child, announcing the news with an intimate delivery room picture on Instagram.

The actor, 60, can be seen gazing into the eyes of his newborn son while his 34-year-old wife, Hilaria, cradles the baby.

The post was captioned: “Here we go again! #BaldwinitosEverywhere.”

Here we go again! #BaldwinitosEverywhere

A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on

Hilaria posted the same picture to her Instagram account, along with the caption: “He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthis2018.”

He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz 💛 #wegotthis2018

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on

The child is the couple’s fourth together, after Carmen, four, Rafael, two, and one-year-old Leonardo.

Alec also has a daughter, 22-year-old Ireland, from his relationship with Kim Basinger.

In the hours before giving birth to her newborn, fitness expert Hilaria posted one final picture of her baby bump.

The snap was captioned: “Earlier this morning… wish me luck. Bye bye baby bump.”

Earlier this morning…wish me luck. Bye bye baby bump 💛

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on

The Baldwins revealed their baby’s gender in an Instagram video in November.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

There Were Mixed Reactions To Ed Sheeran's Gig In The Phoenix Park Last Night

There Were Mixed Reactions To Ed Sheeran's Gig In The Phoenix Park Last Night
[PIC] A Dublin restaurant is on the hunt for this EXTREMELY honest customer

[PIC] A Dublin restaurant is on the hunt for this EXTREMELY honest customer
[PIC] Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson responds to pregnancy rumours on THIS Instagram holiday snap

[PIC] Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson responds to pregnancy rumours on THIS Instagram holiday snap

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WATCH] Tesco worker brings the BGT judges to their feet with his OUTSTANDING performance

[WATCH] Tesco worker brings the BGT judges to their feet with his OUTSTANDING performance
Two Irish towns on HIGH ALERT after beggar is found with 600 and a BMW

Two Irish towns on HIGH ALERT after beggar is found with 600 and a BMW

British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader

British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader
Kodaline forced to pull out of gigs following shock news for fans

Kodaline forced to pull out of gigs following shock news for fans