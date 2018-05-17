'Here we go again': Alec Baldwin's wife gives birth to the couple's fourth child

Alec Baldwin revealed he had become a father again with an Instagram post.

Alec Baldwin’s wife has given birth to the couple’s fourth child, announcing the news with an intimate delivery room picture on Instagram.

The actor, 60, can be seen gazing into the eyes of his newborn son while his 34-year-old wife, Hilaria, cradles the baby.

The post was captioned: “Here we go again! #BaldwinitosEverywhere.”

Here we go again! #BaldwinitosEverywhere A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on May 17, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

Hilaria posted the same picture to her Instagram account, along with the caption: “He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthis2018.”

The child is the couple’s fourth together, after Carmen, four, Rafael, two, and one-year-old Leonardo.

Alec also has a daughter, 22-year-old Ireland, from his relationship with Kim Basinger.

In the hours before giving birth to her newborn, fitness expert Hilaria posted one final picture of her baby bump.

The snap was captioned: “Earlier this morning… wish me luck. Bye bye baby bump.”

The Baldwins revealed their baby’s gender in an Instagram video in November.

© Press Association 2018