MTV suspends production on Catfish amid allegations involving show's host

17th May 18 | Entertainment News

Host Nev Schulman denies the allegations.

MTV has suspended production of Catfish amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving host Nev Schulman.

The allegations, which Schulman denies, first surfaced last week after a former Catfish contestant posted a video to YouTube in which she claimed she was harassed.

The woman appeared on Catfish, a show in which Schulman investigates people using fake online profiles, in 2015.

MTV has now suspended production of the cyber-dating series.

In a statement to the New York Daily News, MTV said: “We take these allegations very seriously. We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed.”

In a statement, Schulman, 33, denied the allegations.

He said: “The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth.

“I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions – but these claims are false.”

Schulman first found fame with his 2010 documentary, Catfish, which followed his relationship with a woman who used a fake social media account to try to lure him into a relationship.

Catfish, the TV show, began in 2012 and season seven premiered in January.

© Press Association 2018

