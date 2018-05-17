Tom Fletcher makes incredible Royal Wedding speech spoof

The McFly star's own wedding speech went viral and now he has done another for Prince Harry.

Tom Fletcher has made an incredible Royal Wedding speech spoof video featuring lookalikes of Meghan Markle, Prince William and the Queen.

The McFly star – whose own wedding speech went viral – dressed up in a military uniform as Prince Harry before serenading a Ms Markle impersonator.

He is also joined by lookalikes playing The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Camilla.

Remember when @TomFletcher from @mcflymusic's wedding speech broke the internet? If only HRH Prince Harry had thought of the idea first… Wishing you all the best, Harry and Meghan, from your friends at BBC Radio 1 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Qyb1n2Gm1e — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 17, 2018

Fletcher wrote a spoof speech and begins by singing it to the tune of McFly’s hit, Obviously.

It begins: “Recently I’ve been having a wedding, I’ve married this beaut, you’ll know her from Suits, she’s Meghan.

“I once was a rascal, then at Windsor Castle I kissed my bride, the nation felt pride, so thank you. From a prince playing polo, today I wed you because YOLO.”

The song then turns into another McFly song, Star Girl.

Tom Fletcher, pictured with his wife, Giovanna, made a musical speech at his own wedding and the video went viral (Ian West/PA)

Fletcher turns to the Meghan lookalike and sings: “I spent time in the Army, but I was disarmed when you charmed me.

“You’re one of the royals and that’s a big deal. You’re Char and Lou’s auntie.”

His attention then turns to “William”, singing to him: “Thanks to my brother, he’s like no other, because one day he’ll wear the crown. Today his job is to give a great speech because I made him my best man.”

Mirroring Fletcher’s real-life wedding speech to his wife, Giovanna, the song ends to the tune of McFly’s, It’s All About You.

He sings: “Today, you made me smile, by saying I do. You left me with a feeling that’s just a little strange.”

In a nod to Prince Harry’s involvement in the games for wounded veterans and armed forces personnel, he sings: “Because it feels like I’ve won gold, at the Invictus Games.”

Fletcher then jokes: “If you deny me one of your kisses, I won’t go Henry VIII on you.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to marry on May 19 (Victoria Jones/PA)

He is then joined by a children’s choir in singing, “it’s all about you, Meghan”.

The idea was came from BBC Radio 1 presenter Matt Edmonson, who is seated in the audience alongside Fletcher’s bandmate, Harry Judd.

He wrote on Instagram: “My Royal Wedding Speech…This is what happens when @matthewedmondson calls with an idea.”

