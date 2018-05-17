Shirley Ballas swears at Johnny Vegas on Celebrity Juice

The Strictly judge grew tired of the comedian's rant about her show.

Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas told Johnny Vegas to “shut the f**k up” after he launched a long, comedic rant about her role on the BBC dancing competition.

On Thursday’s episode of comedy panel show Celebrity Juice, host Keith Lemon (played by comic Leigh Francis) asked Ballas about replacing Len Goodman as the head judge on the show last year.

Sitting alongside Vegas and regular team captain Holly Willoughby, the dancer said she was “happy to fill those shoes”.

Shirley Ballas alongside Johnny Vegas and the rest of the guests for Thursday’s Celebrity Juice (Freemantle Media/ITV)

She also revealed she does not feel any guilt when eliminating contestants in the event of a tie.

Vegas interjected by asking: “Are you allowed to give anyone community service?”

After Ballas, 57, laughed and replied “No”, Vegas embarked on a minute-long, expletive-ridden monologue in which he jokingly derided Strictly and its judges.

Pointing his finger at Ballas, Vegas, said: “What’s the point in being a judge if you can’t give them community service?

Shirley Ballas replaced Len Goodman as the head judge on Strictly last year (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I’m not saying they have to serve hard time, I’m just saying, go and pick some litter up you lazy f*****g celeb.

“I’m not going to stand in front of you and you judge me, for being a bad person, who neglects the people closest to him so I can ‘cha cha cha’ just for you.

“Just tell me, I’ve got a fat a**e and my ankles are ropey.

“You don’t get to tell me what to do, throughout this show, OK, I’ve worked hard and I’ve worked my way up, life’s going good for me and you know what…”

At which point Ballas interrupted Vegas and said: “And you know what, shut the f**k up.”

Her remark prompted laughter and applause from the studio audience and the rest of the show’s guests – including actor Will Mellor, rapper Big Narstie and even Vegas himself.

Vegas, 46, and his second wife TV producer Maia Dunphy recently announced they have split after seven years of marriage.

A note from me and @JohnnyVegasReal X pic.twitter.com/4jc9z9sl39 — Maïa (YES!) Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) May 14, 2018

In a joint statement the couple said: “It is with a heavy heart that we want to let you know that we separated some time ago last year.

“We are telling people now because speculation is unhelpful at best, and dangerous at worst.

“As we think is obvious, we continue to fully support each other; there is no acrimony, no story and no one else involved.”

The couple had a son together who was born in 2015. Vegas also has a son from his first marriage to Catherine Donnelly, which ended in 2008.

Celebrity Juice continues tonight at 10pm on ITV2.

