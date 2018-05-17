Poldark preview to take place in Cornwall

Actress Eleanor Tomlinson will be at the special screening.

A preview of the first episode of Poldark is to be screened in Cornwall.

The BBC announced that episode one will be shown at a cinema in Cornwall ahead of the launch of the new series.

Actress Eleanor Tomlinson and writer Debbie Horsfield are among those attending, followed by a Q&A session.

The BBC1 period drama, starring Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark and Tomlinson as his wife Demelza, is set in Cornwall.

The forthcoming fourth series, to air later this year, was filmed across Cornwall, the West Country and locations in London.

The screening takes place on June 5 at the Regal Cinema in Redruth, and fans who want to be in the audience can register for tickets via the BBC Shows and Tours website.

© Press Association 2018