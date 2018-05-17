Have Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had their second child?

17th May 18 | Entertainment News

The stars have shared a tweet that appears to have confirmed their new bundle of joy.

Chrissy Teigen has sparked speculation that she has given birth to her second child with husband John Legend.

The TV star and model tweeted “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” along with two baby bottle emojis and two smiling face emojis.

Musician Legend also retweeted the post, which fans believe is the confirmation of the arrival of their new addition.

Teigen, 32, and Legend, 39, who are also parents to two-year-old daughter Luna, revealed they were expecting a second child in November last year – a boy.

Luna was born in April 2016 after model Teigen opened up about their fertility struggle and how she had undergone IVF treatment.

The couple married in 2013.

The tweet comes one week after Teigen expressed her feelings over nearing the end of her pregnancy.

She wrote: “Happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy. Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss.”

She added: “It feels worse for me because with IVF you know *so* early. I mean I knew I was pregnant at 11 days in. Crazy.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kodaline forced to pull out of gigs following shock news for fans

Kodaline forced to pull out of gigs following shock news for fans
Details of Zeedan Nazirs exit storyline have been REVEALED

Details of Zeedan Nazirs exit storyline have been REVEALED
[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall on two popular food products due to health risk fears

[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall on two popular food products due to health risk fears

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ryanair is making a BIG change to how you check in for a flight

Ryanair is making a BIG change to how you check in for a flight
These seven popular Irish beaches have been revealed to be UNSAFE due to raw sewage

These seven popular Irish beaches have been revealed to be UNSAFE due to raw sewage
[PIC] A Dublin restaurant is on the hunt for this EXTREMELY honest customer

[PIC] A Dublin restaurant is on the hunt for this EXTREMELY honest customer
Two Irish towns on HIGH ALERT after beggar is found with 600 and a BMW

Two Irish towns on HIGH ALERT after beggar is found with 600 and a BMW