Meghan Markle's wedding will 'suck', according to Amy Schumer

17th May 18 | Entertainment News

The comedian said Meghan Markle will be under "so much pressure" when she marries Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle’s wedding will “suck”, Amy Schumer has said.

In an interview with an Australian radio show, the comedian claimed Ms Markle, who is due to marry Prince Harry on Saturday, will be under “so much pressure”.

Speaking on Nova 969’s Fitzy and Wippa radio show, she said: “This poor girl. Your wedding, everyone says it’s your day. It’s your day. She’s like, no it’s not.

Amy Schumer believes Meghan Markle will be under “so much pressure” when she marries Prince Harry (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“She has to meet all these foreign dignitaries she’s never met before, there’s so much pressure. Can you imagine having a worse wedding?”

She added: “That would suck. Her girls from high school aren’t going to be there. It’s like a parade, it’s like Westminster Dog Show.”

The build-up to the royal wedding has been marred with speculation over whether the bride-to-be’s father, Thomas Markle, will attend.

The build-up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding has been marred by speculation surrounding Ms Markle’s father’s attendance (Victoria Jones/PA)

He will be “heartbroken” to miss his daughter’s wedding, it has been reported.

Thomas Markle Jr, the brother of Ms Markle, visited Windsor Castle to see where his sibling will marry Prince Harry.

Mr Markle Jr’s claims came on the day his father was due to undergo heart surgery, and an entertainment website reported he had successfully had three stents fitted.

He told the Mirror: “My dad will be heartbroken that he cannot be with Meg in Windsor to walk her down the aisle.”

Prince Harry, 33, and Ms Markle, 36, will tie the knot at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

© Press Association 2018

