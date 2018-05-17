Documentary reportedly claims Whitney Houston was victim of child sexual abuse

17th May 18 | Entertainment News

Whitney, debuted at Cannes, is directed by Scottish film-maker Kevin Macdonald.

A new documentary about the life of Whitney Houston reportedly claims the singer was sexually abused as a child.

Whitney, directed by Scottish film-maker Kevin Macdonald, alleges Houston’s cousin, the soul singer Dee Dee Warwick, abused her, according to reports.

The film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival and features interviews with several of Houston’s relatives and closest friends.

A new documentary about the life of soul singer Whitney Houston claims she was the victim of child sexual abuse (Ian West/PA)
The film features interviews with some of Whitney Houston’s relatives (Ian West/PA)

Two of them, Houston’s half-brother, the former NBA basketball player Gary Garland-Houston, and her assistant, Mary Jones, make the allegations against Warwick.

Houston, who enjoyed enormous success in the 1980s and 90s, selling millions of records and starring in the box-office hit film The Bodyguard, died in 2012 aged 48.

She drowned in a bathtub after years of struggling with drug and alcohol abuse.

Whitney Houston, pictured here with her then husband Bobby Brown, was sexually abused as a child, according to a new documentary (William Conran/PA)
Whitney Houston, pictured with her then husband Bobby Brown, died in 2012 (William Conran/PA)

Houston ended her volatile 15-year marriage to rhythm and blues singer Bobby Brown in 2007.

Dee Dee Warwick is the younger sister of soul singing icon Dionne Warwick and was the niece of Houston’s mother.

She enjoyed a successful career as a soul singer in the 1960s and 70s but never matched the heights of her more illustrious sister.

Dee Dee died at the age of 63 in 2008.

Whitney Houston enjoyed enormous success in the 1980s and 90s and sold millions of albums (John Giles/PA)
Whitney Houston enjoyed enormous success in the 1980s and 90s and sold millions of albums (John Giles/PA)

Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina, suffered a similar fate to her mother.

She was found unresponsive in a bathtub and spent six months in a coma before dying in 2015 at the age of 22.

The Warwick family has been contacted for comment.

Whitney will be released in UK and US cinemas on 6 July.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Details of Zeedan Nazirs exit storyline have been REVEALED

Details of Zeedan Nazirs exit storyline have been REVEALED
These seven popular Irish beaches have been revealed to be UNSAFE due to raw sewage

These seven popular Irish beaches have been revealed to be UNSAFE due to raw sewage
Two Irish towns on HIGH ALERT after beggar is found with 600 and a BMW

Two Irish towns on HIGH ALERT after beggar is found with 600 and a BMW

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WATCH] Tesco worker brings the BGT judges to their feet with his OUTSTANDING performance

[WATCH] Tesco worker brings the BGT judges to their feet with his OUTSTANDING performance
British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader

British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader
Kodaline forced to pull out of gigs following shock news for fans

Kodaline forced to pull out of gigs following shock news for fans
[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall on two popular food products due to health risk fears

[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall on two popular food products due to health risk fears