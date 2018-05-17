Rare Star Wars and Beatles posters set for auction

The sale of hundreds of movie posters on June 28 is expected to fetch more than £250,000.

A rare Star Wars poster from 1977 and one promoting The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night are among hundreds of sought-after posters going under the hammer.

Film and TV memorabilia company Prop Store is selling 400 hard to get posters at a live auction in June, which is expected to fetch more than £250,000.

Highlights include the Star Wars US teaser “B” 7-sheet poster, expected to be one of the highest selling lots with an estimated sale price of between £12,000 and £18,000.

The Star Wars US teaser “B” 7-sheet poster (Prop Store)

Others include a UK quad poster for Goldfinger (1964), expected to fetch £4,000 to £6,000, and one for The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night (1964) which could go for between £2,000 and £3,000.

A rare poster from Dracula AD 1972 (1972) is expected to rake in up to £8,000.

Items at the less expensive end of the scale include a Carry On Doctor UK quad poster (1967) with an estimated price of £200 to £300 and a poster from David Bowie’s The Man Who Fell To Earth (1976), estimated to fetch £300.

The Goldfinger poster has an estimated value of up to £6,000 (Prop Store)

Prop Store CEO Stephen Lane said: “After four successful Entertainment Memorabilia live auctions, we’re always looking for exciting new things to bring to collectors and our Cinema Poster Live Auction feels very much connected to our roots.

“We live and breathe movies – to us cinema history is something you can reach out and touch – so original poster art is as much a part of that as props and other memorabilia.

“In short, we’re thrilled to be working in this new market, and hope it will become a regular event.”

Dracula AD 1972 (Prop Store)

A free preview exhibition will be open to the public in the run-up to the auction, from June 22 to June 28, at the Odeon BFI Imax. The auction will take place at the same venue on June 28, and will be live streamed online for fans to track the bidding.

Registration and online proxy bids are now open at www.propstore.com/posterauction.

© Press Association 2018