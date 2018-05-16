Corrie fans fear Johnny is on downward spiral after Aidan's death

16th May 18 | Entertainment News

Viewers also said they were impressed with actor Richard Hawley's performance.

Coronation Street viewers fear grieving Johnny Connor is on a downward spiral after he lost his temper and blew up at Jenny in the latest episode.

Johnny (Richard Hawley) is heartbroken after son Aidan Connor (Shayne Ward) took his own life in dramatic scenes in the ITV soap.

Wednesday night’s double bill saw him continue to struggle with his grief.

He snapped during a conversation with wife Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) as she tried to talk to him about her feelings after the death of her own son, shouting: “I’m sick to death of listening to you bang on about how much you know about grief.”

Fans of the soap were horrified.

“I don’t like how Johnny is treating Jenny one bit. I get that he is grieving but Jenny doesn’t deserve that, it’s hurting my heart,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Poor Jenny. I know Johnny is grieving, but he does not have a pass to be cruel to her,” said another.

“These scenes between johnny and jenny are so powerful and heartbreaking. I feel so sorry for jenny she doesnt deserve his anger and guilt,” said another.

Many were concerned about Johnny’s state of mind.

One viewer tweeted: “They were some hard hitting scenes. Hope Johnny inst on a downward spiral.”

Fans of the soap also posted messages on social media saying how impressed they were with Hawley’s performance.

One person tweeted: “Bloody hell. Give @RichardHawley1 all the awards – SERIOUSLY! He’s been sublime. Absolutely mind-blowingly terrific.”

“Richard Hawley is a fantastic actor,” said another.

Coronation Street continues on TV3 and 3player.

Catch up on the latest episode below:

