La Toya Jackson steps out in Cannes for Burning premiere

La Toya Jackson looked far younger than her 61 years as she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Jackson, older sister of late King of Pop Michael, looked fresh-faced and youthful as she arrived at the Burning premiere in a black leather dress.

Cinched at the waist and slit at the front, the dress featured gold embellishment.

Jackson, who is 62 this month, wore her hair in waves over her shoulders and chunky gold jewellery, with sparkly heels to finish her look.

The premiere of the South Korean mystery drama, which was directed by Lee Chang-dong, proved to be a glamorous affair, with models such as Petra Nemcova, Toni Garrn and Adriana Lima all on the carpet.

Adriana Lima (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Actress Milla Jovovich also attended, turning heads in a dress with a deep plunge.

Milla Jovovich (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The 42-year-old added some Hollywood glamour in the pale grey gown, which was sprinkled with sparkly silver detailing.

© Press Association 2018