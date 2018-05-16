Pink snaps back at Twitter troll who says she looks old

16th May 18 | Entertainment News

The singer said it was a blessing to grow old.

Pop star Pink shut down a Twitter user who said she was looking old, saying she had “earned every f****** minute of my 38 years”.

The online row started when a person penned a message commenting on the singer’s looks, saying: “Pink looks so old that should be named purple instead.”

Pink, 38, snapped back, reminding the troll that “it’s a blessing to grow old”.

She tweeted: “You must be from la.

“Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally.

“And I’ve earned every f****** minute of my 38 years.

“How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

She went on: “I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old.

“That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot.

“I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive.”

Pink’s words were praised by fans, with many saying they were “proud” of the singer.

“What a beautiful and thoughtful comment,” said one.

One fan said they could not wait to see Pink at 80 and hoped her shows would still include the sort of high-flying stunts she does now.

“You know I will!” said Pink. “I’ll call it ‘the wrinkles and rolls tour’.”

The singer’s comments also caught the eye of actress Reese Witherspoon.

She tweeted: “Agree @pink!

“We are supposed to grow old and our faces and our bodies that carry us through this life.

“Gotta have Gratitude for every minute on this Earth.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall on two popular food products due to health risk fears

[PIC] Lidl Ireland issue URGENT recall on two popular food products due to health risk fears

[PIC] A Dublin restaurant is on the hunt for this EXTREMELY honest customer

[PIC] A Dublin restaurant is on the hunt for this EXTREMELY honest customer
Ryanair is making a BIG change to how you check in for a flight

Ryanair is making a BIG change to how you check in for a flight

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This STUNNING dress from Penneys is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe

[PIC] This STUNNING dress from Penneys is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe
British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader

British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader
Two Irish towns on HIGH ALERT after beggar is found with 600 and a BMW

Two Irish towns on HIGH ALERT after beggar is found with 600 and a BMW

Details of Zeedan Nazirs exit storyline have been REVEALED

Details of Zeedan Nazirs exit storyline have been REVEALED