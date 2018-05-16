John Travolta dances with 50 Cent at Cannes

16th May 18 | Entertainment News

The pair performed together to the rapper's Just A Lil Bit.

Grease star John Travolta showed he still had the moves as he joined 50 Cent for a quick turn on the dancefloor at Cannes.

The Hollywood actor, 64, is at the film festival in France to pick up the Variety Cinema Icon gong and his new film, Gotti, is also being screened there.

But it seems he could not resist a little boogie too, joining 50 on stage at a Cannes party when the rapper performed his 2005 hit Just A Lil Bit.

As the crowd looked on, Travolta swivelled his hips and bopped around the dancefloor, while 50 sang.

50 posted a video clip of Travolta’s performance on Twitter, writing: “Me and John Travolta partying.

“l swear l only came out here because of him.”

The clip went down a storm with Twitter users, with many saying the star was “still cool” and calling him “the man”.

© Press Association 2018

