Ben Fogle reaches Mount Everest summit

The adventurer and presenter set off on his expedition in April.

Adventurer Ben Fogle has made it to the summit of Mount Everest.

Fogle, 44, conquered the mountain on Wednesday, after revealing he had dedicated the challenge to his stillborn son.

News that Fogle had made it to the top came from Olympic cyclist Victoria Pendleton, who had been on the climb with Fogle but earlier this month was advised by doctors to cut the trip short due to struggling with oxygen deficiency.

She posted a picture of Fogle on Instagram, writing: “Congratulations to @benfogle@kentoncool Mark @fishercreative and the team for reaching the summit of Mount Everest.

“Thanks to @anythingispossible.world in support of @britishredcross #believe #everest2018.”

Fogle’s ascent of the 8,848 metres (29,029 ft) mountain on the Nepal/Tibet border started in April.

He and Pendleton, along with mountaineer Kenton Cool, took on Everest for the British Red Cross in a bid to highlight the environmental challenges mountains face.

The presenter recently said he was climbing in memory of his son, who was delivered stillborn in 2014.

The star said on Instagram: “There is one person in particular for whom this journey is dedicated.

“A little boy called Willem Fogle.

“He was my little son. Stillborn at 8 months.

“A little boy I never got to know. A little life that never got to live. A breath that was never exhaled.

“His loss changed our lives and I think about him daily.

“Losing my little boy made me re-evaluate life.

“Not only do we hold our two beautiful children closer to us but it was a reminder to live life for the now. Don’t waste it.

“Cradling little Willem to say goodbye, I made a promise to him to live my life brightly. To embrace everyday. To always smile. To be positive and to inspire.

“In some ways I am now living my life for two. Willem is always there. I think he is my guardian angel here. There is one particular star that shines brighter. It draws my attention. It reflects off the snow and ice.

“I feel so lucky. I will never take life for granted but above all I’ll never be alone.”

