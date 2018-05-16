Christine Lampard expecting first baby with husband Frank

16th May 18 | Entertainment News

The Loose Women presenter said she is 'excited, nervous and grateful'.

Christine and Frank Lampard are expecting their first child together.

The former footballer shared the news, writing on Instagram: “We have some exciting news we wanted to share with you. The Lampard family is growing!

“My gorgeous wife @christinelampard is pregnant and we all couldn’t be happier!!”

He shared a picture of himself with Christine, 39, and his two daughters from his previous relationship with Spanish model Elen Rivas – 12-year-old Luna and Isla, 10.

It will be the first child for Northern Irish TV presenter Christine who married the sports star, also 39, in 2015.

She reposted the image and said: “The Lampard family are expanding!!”

She added that she feels “so excited, nervous and grateful” and that “the list of emotions is endless”.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ryanair is making a BIG change to how you check in for a flight

Ryanair is making a BIG change to how you check in for a flight
Meet the air hostess whose passengers constantly mistake her for Royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle

Meet the air hostess whose passengers constantly mistake her for Royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle
These sisters are so close they had a double hen party, wedding and even shared their honeymoon

These sisters are so close they had a double hen party, wedding and even shared their honeymoon

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader

British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader
Meghan Markles dad has CANCELLED his plans to attend her wedding

Meghan Markles dad has CANCELLED his plans to attend her wedding
Two Irish towns on HIGH ALERT after beggar is found with 600 and a BMW

Two Irish towns on HIGH ALERT after beggar is found with 600 and a BMW

Ask an expert: How can I get rid of head lice?

Ask an expert: How can I get rid of head lice?