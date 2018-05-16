Russell Brand: I kissed Meghan Markle in a film but I don't remember it

16th May 18 | Entertainment News

The comedian appeared briefly with the royal bride-to-be in a film eight years ago.

Russell Brand has said he kissed Meghan Markle years before she was engaged to Prince Harry, for a film role.

The comedian said he locked lips with the bride-to-be in his 2010 comedy film Get Him To The Greek, although he does not remember much about it.

Brand told ITV’s Loose Women, when asked if reports he had kissed former actress Ms Markle were true: “As a matter of fact it is.”

Joking about her forthcoming wedding to Prince Harry, he added: “But let me say, before you get carried away with it – there’s a wedding on Saturday, focus! – she was in a film that I was in, Get Him to the Greek.

“It was a good film, Meghan Markle, I didn’t know at the time because she wasn’t married to a royal person, I don’t remember the film that much, I think I planted one on her in the scene.

“It was scripted in the scene. I only know this because I think I saw a clip of it somewhere. Meghan Markle, there we go.”

Brand joked: “They should bring that up (at the wedding) … ‘if anyone has any reason’ … yeah Russell Brand snogged her in the film!”

© Press Association 2018

