Big Narstie to host 'frankly bonkers' entertainment show

He became popular on last year's edition of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Grime MC Big Narstie has landed a Channel 4 show – as the broadcaster announced a focus on young viewers.

The rapper will co-host the late-night entertainment series, filmed in front of a live studio audience, with stand-up comedian Mo Gilligan.

Narstie and Mo will be joined by celebrity guests as they present segments on the news of the week, TV, showbiz, trends, phone-ins, and food.

The broadcaster’s new director of programmes Ian Katz described the series, given the working title The Big Narstie Show, as “frankly bonkers”.

And Channel 4 commissioning editor Syeda Irtizaali said: “I can safely say the pilot was like nothing else on television – mad, funny, anarchic and utterly distinctive – and I am delighted that we now get to spend quality time in the company of the indomitable and brilliant Big Narstie and the ridiculously talented Mo Gilligan.

“This series is going to be a real treat.”

Executive producer Ben Wicks said: “Big Narstie – musician, titan of the internet and master-twister of the English language – let loose in his own anarchic late-night Channel 4 show, is the best thing to happen this year.

“We cannot wait to work with him, and his co-host – 2018’s hottest comedic talent – Mo Gilligan. You’ve never seen anything like it, unless you’ve watched Graham Norton on acid.”

In 2017 Big Narstie took part in Channel 4 shows Gogglebox: Celebrity Special For Stand Up To Cancer and The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year.

The show will air at 11pm, described by Katz as a new space for experimentation and “outlandish ideas”.

