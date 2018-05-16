Tom Cruise faces ominous threat in Mission: Impossible - Fallout trailer

16th May 18 | Entertainment News

The action star returns as Ethan Hunt for the latest instalment in the franchise.

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - Fallout (Paramount Pictures/PA)

Tom Cruise is told “the end you always feared is coming and the blood will be on your hands” in the new trailer for Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

The Hollywood star returns as Ethan Hunt in the latest instalment in the franchise, alongside Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames.

Joining the cast is Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett, as well as The Crown star Vanessa Kirby, while Sean Harris returns as villain Solomon Lane, who was captured at the end of Rogue Nation.

In an ominous voice over, the baddie says: “There cannot be peace without first a great suffering, the greater the suffering the greater the peace.”

In the clip Cruise is put through his paces, performing hand-to-hand combat and jumping out of a window between buildings, a stunt that caused Cruise to break his ankle and halt production.

There is also a shot of him skydiving, fighting with Cavill and hanging from a helicopter.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Cruise wrote: “You haven’t seen anything yet.”

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is released in UK cinemas on July 26.

© Press Association 2018

