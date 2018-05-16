Piers Morgan quips that wardrobe department forgot part of Susanna Reid's dress

The Good Morning Britain presenter said 'complaints are not pouring in'.

Piers Morgan has joked that Good Morning Britain’s wardrobe department forgot the “other half” of Susanna Reid’s dress after she presented the breakfast show in a short frock.

Morgan posted a behind-the-scenes image of Reid from behind her desk, wearing a short pink number.

And the presenter wrote on Instagram: “Wardrobe department appear to have forgotten the other half of Susanna’s dress today.

“Complaints are NOT pouring in.”

Morgan also showed fans the unusual gift he bought for co-presenter Charlotte Hawkins on her birthday.

Charlotte loved my birthday present! A post shared by Piers Morgan (@thepiersmorgan) on May 15, 2018 at 11:17pm PDT

“Charlotte loved my birthday present!,” he wrote next to the image of a bemused Hawkins holding up a “better marriage” and “odour eliminating” blanket.

Happy Birthday to our lovely @CharlotteHawkns who appears to be getting younger — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) May 16, 2018

Reid added of the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant: “Happy Birthday to our lovely Charlotte Hawkins who appears to be getting younger.”

