Richard Hammond: Chris Tarrant is a better Millionaire host than Jeremy Clarkson

16th May 18 | Entertainment News

But Richard Hammond did concede that his former Top Gear co-host had been "very good" on Millionaire.

Richard Hammond believes his The Grand Tour co-host Jeremy Clarkson is not as good a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host as his predecessor Chris Tarrant.

Clarkson was in the hot-seat for a special seven-episode run of programmes to mark Millionaire’s 20th anniversary.

According to the Daily Mirror, Hammond prefers the original host in Tarrant to his former Top Gear co-star Clarkson.

Richard Hammond believes Chris Tarrant is a better host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? than Jeremy Clarkson (PA Wire/PA Images)
Hammond, 48, is reported to have said at the NHS Heroes Awards: “He’s not better than Tarrant – nobody is.

“But he was very good.”

Clarkson, 58, had previously revealed Hammond was “quite clever” and he would use him as his phone a friend if he were sitting in the contestant’s seat.

On the latest episode, Who Wants To A Millionaire? viewers were shocked after Clarkson wrongly told a contestant he had correctly answered a question.

During the seventh special edition of the ITV quiz show last week, the presenter confidently told contestant Alan Horsburgh, from Kirkcaldy in Scotland, that he knew the answer to the £16,000 question.

The question was “What type of animal is an ibex?”. The answer options were Goat, Pig, Hare or Deer.

Clarkson thought the answer was “deer” – when it was in fact “goat”.

© Press Association 2018

