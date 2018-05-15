Shock death on Hollyoaks leaves viewers in tears

Shock death on Hollyoaks leaves viewers in tears15th May 18 | Entertainment News
Sienna Blake was killed by her own daughter, Nico.
Hollyoaks fans were shocked when a character on the soap was unexpectedly killed off.
Sienna Blake was killed by her own daughter Nico, who had seemingly come back from the dead to exact revenge on her mother in a dramatic episode on E4 on Tuesday.
Nico, who was thought to have died in a fire in 2016 after being abandoned by Sienna, revealed herself to be her mother’s stalker after months of mystery.
Nico then stabbed her, and Sienna was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Anna Passey, who plays Sienna, tweeted after her character’s death: “What an episode @Hollyoaks.
“This past five and a half year’s journey has been a wild one for our Sienna and I have loved her in every moment!
“So much love and thanks for everyone that came along on that journey with us!.”
Persephone Swales-Dawson, who plays Nico, tweeted: “What a rollercoaster it’s been #NightmareNico #Hollyoaks.”
Viewers shared their emotions on Twitter after the sudden death, with many claiming to be in floods of tears.
Sienna’s death comes just days after Ryan Knight, played by Blue star Duncan James, was killed off from the soap.
