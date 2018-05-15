Author Tom Wolfe dies aged 88

15th May 18 | Entertainment News

Tom Wolfe has died (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Author Tom Wolfe, who chronicled everything from hippies to the space race before turning his sharp eye to fiction, has died aged 88.

Wolfe’s agent Lynn Nesbit told The Associated Press that he died in a New York City hospital.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The “new journalism” reporter and novelist insisted that the only way to tell a great story was to go out and report it.

His writing style was rife with exclamation points, italics and improbable words.

Among his acclaimed books were The Right Stuff and The Bonfire Of The Vanities, a satire of Manhattan-style power and justice that became one of the best-selling books of the Eighties.

