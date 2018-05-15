Coronation Street actress Samia Longchambon shares battle with anxiety

15th May 18 | Entertainment News

She is one of many stars talking openly about their own experiences as part of Mental Health Awareness week.

Coronation Street actress Samia Longchambon has opened up about suffering with anxiety since the age of 11.

Longchambon, 35, known for her role as Maria Connor in the ITV soap, wrote a long post on Instagram as she paid tribute to Mental Health Awareness week.

She wrote: “As it’s #mentalhealthawarenessweek I thought I’d post this. I’ve suffered with anxiety since I was 11 (and possibly before that, but that was the first time I saw my doctor about my inability to ‘get a deep breath’).

“It is something that comes and goes with me, but when it’s there it’s awful and all consuming.

“I love that the stigma of mental health is finally being broken and people are opening up, talking and realising that you’re not alone.. in fact it is pretty common.

“I’m not gonna patronise but just wanted to send love out to all people having a daily struggle… #thistooshallpass #gethelp #talk #breathe”.

She is one of a number of stars who have backed mental health campaigns this week.

The Global Awards 2018 – Show – London
Liam Payne performs at The Global Awards (Joel Ryan/PA)

One Direction star Liam Payne, speaking in support of KISS FM’s Where’s Your Head At? campaign, shared his emotional struggles on dealing with fame.

He said: “I’ve had a few, there have been some tough times. When the band (One Direction) started our break, I struggled with the idea of becoming famous again, it scared the living daylights out of me.

“Because the last time it nearly killed me, frankly. So I had to figure out a way to make it work for me – rather than me work for it.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Johnny Vegas and Maia Dunphy split after seven years of marriage

Johnny Vegas and Maia Dunphy split after seven years of marriage
More shocks for Aidan Connor's family in Corrie

More shocks for Aidan Connor's family in Corrie
[WATCH] Tesco worker brings the BGT judges to their feet with his OUTSTANDING performance

[WATCH] Tesco worker brings the BGT judges to their feet with his OUTSTANDING performance

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Aldi reveal HUGELY popular item will be back in stock next week

[PICS] Aldi reveal HUGELY popular item will be back in stock next week
Fairy-tale frocks and football shirts: All the red carpet hits and misses from this year's TV Baftas

Fairy-tale frocks and football shirts: All the red carpet hits and misses from this year's TV Baftas
Meghan Markles dad has CANCELLED his plans to attend her wedding

Meghan Markles dad has CANCELLED his plans to attend her wedding
It's Coeliac Disease Awareness Week: So here are 12 things coeliacs are sick of hearing

It's Coeliac Disease Awareness Week: So here are 12 things coeliacs are sick of hearing