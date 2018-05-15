Ryan Reynolds is joined by wife Blake Lively at special Deadpool 2 screening

Ryan Reynolds arrived at a special screening of Deadpool 2 along with his wife, Blake Lively.

The Canadian actor, 41, was joined on the red carpet in New York by 30-year-old Lively, who he has been married to since 2012.

He plays the title role in Deadpool 2.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the special screening of Deadpool 2 (Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP)

Reynolds donned a smart dark suit over a camel-coloured cardigan while Lively wore a black dress coupled with a dark red sash tied into a bow at the waist.

Deadpool 2’s other cast members, including Zazie Beetz who plays Domino, were also pictured at the event.

In the build-up to the film’s release, Reynolds jokingly apologised to David Beckham for making fun of his speaking voice while in character as Deadpool.

Blake Lively wore a black dress with a dark red sash (Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP)

In a clip shared by Reynolds, Beckham can be seen watching a scene from the first Deadpool film on repeat in which Reynolds jokes that the footballer sounds like he has consumed a can of helium.

As Beckham stews over the scene, he receives a text message from the comic book character asking for forgiveness.

Actress Zazie Beetz attended the special screening in New York (Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP)

Deadpool then appears at his front door to apologise with a glass of milk and cookies only to have the door slammed in his face.

The pair eventually embrace in a “healing hug”.

Alongside the video, Reynolds tweeted: “Little known fact: Canadians are born with a black belt in apology.”

Deadpool 2 is released in UK cinemas on May 15.

