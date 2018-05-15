William and Harry join Lady Gaga and Dame Judi Dench in mental health message

The one-minute recording will be broadcast on UK stations on Tuesday May 15 at 10.59am.

Prince Harry and the Duke of Cambridge have joined celebrities in recording a minute-long radio message to raise awareness over mental health issues.

Groom-to-be Harry and his older brother William feature in part of the broadcast which will be played simultaneously on hundreds of UK radio stations at 10.59am on Tuesday.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry took part in radio message (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Singer Lady Gaga, actors Dame Judi Dench and David Harewood, and sports star Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill are among those who have taken part.

The broadcast, which is designed to encourage more people to talk openly about their mental health, includes Harry saying: “If you do have the courage to speak about it, you really can make things better.”

The prince has told in the past of how he came close to a breakdown after spending years not addressing the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

William says: “Just starting a conversation on mental health can make all the difference, when you talk about something you have less reason to fear it.”

Spearheaded by Radiocentre and Radio Academy, the initiative – which takes place during Mental Health Awareness Week – is supported by the Royal Foundation’s Heads Together campaign.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Price Harry promote the Heads Together campaign (The Royal Foundation/PA)

Radiocentre said the message would reach one of radio’s biggest ever collective audiences, uniting stations all over the UK – from national networks such as those run by Global, Bauer or Wireless – to smaller local stations and community stations, together with BBC Radio 1, Radio 2 and Five Live.

Siobhan Kenny, chief executive at Radiocentre, said: “Radio is coming together in a UK first today to shine a light on the important issue of mental health.”

Roger Cutsforth, chief executive at The Radio Academy, added: “We have a responsibility to recognise the unique place we in radio occupy in people’s lives.

“This poignant moment of reflection, a first in UK radio, is a wonderful opportunity to help us improve how we support each other emotionally.”

© Press Association 2018