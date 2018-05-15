Steve Backshall to reveal hidden parts of globe in new adventure series

The new programme will be on our screens in 2019.

Wildlife expert Steve Backshall will venture into uncharted territory around the world in a new prime-time adventure travel series.

Expedition With Steve Backshall will follow the presenter and a team of experts for world firsts such as the descent of a white-water river in the Himalayas, trekking through unexplored jungle in South America and climbing mountains in the deserts of the Middle East.

The former Strictly contestant, 45, will be accompanied by a film crew – who will document the journey and feature on camera.

Backshall said: “If you think our planet was explored long ago, think again.

“There are still dark and forgotten corners of our world with hidden secrets and we plan to reveal them.”

The first four hour-long episodes will premiere on BBC Two in 2019. Dave will premiere six exclusive episodes later in the year, followed by its own versions of the BBC’s episodes.

The series was commissioned by UKTV, BBC and FremantleMedia International.

Tom McDonald, BBC head of commissioning, specialist factual and natural history, said: “Steve is unique, brave and adventurous. But also hugely inquisitive, insightful and knowledgeable – the perfect mix for contemporary specialist factual at the BBC.”

The series will “take global audiences on an epic journey of wonder and awe”, added Angela Neillis, director of non-scripted for FremantleMedia International.

“We’re looking forward to working with broadcasters internationally to build Expedition into a global brand,” she said.

UKTV’s director of commissioning, Richard Watsham, said the commissioning model “forges an exciting new partnership between two of Britain’s leading free-to-air broadcasters”.

He said: “The fact that both the BBC and Fremantle want to invest in Expedition is a testament to the spectacular scale of this project.

“Our strategy to raise UKTV Originals to new heights is gathering pace.

“Steve Backshall has a huge fan base amongst Dave viewers of all ages and I can’t wait to see how the incredible trust and companionship of Steve’s expert team combine to achieve a number of newsworthy world firsts.”

Backshall’s previous programmes include Lost Land Of The Tiger and Deadly 60.

© Press Association 2018