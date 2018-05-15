Kirsty Young hails Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's change in wedding protocol

The BBC presenter will be fronting coverage of the wedding on May 19.

Kirsty Young has praised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their approach to their wedding, saying it is “an interesting change in protocol”.

BBC presenter Young, along with Dermot O’Leary and Huw Edwards, will spearhead the BBC’s coverage on May 19 – with several other BBC presenters who will be positioned around Windsor.

The Radio Times magazine cover for the Royal Wedding week

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland will travel with her by car to Windsor Castle on the morning of the wedding, following which Meghan’s father, Thomas, will walk her down the aisle.

Young, 49, told Radio Times: “It’s putting the mother of the bride at the centre. The way they are organising it feels creative, it feels modern and contemporary.”

“They’re showing a rather different way of being royal. Of course you want them to be glamorous and special, but they’re doing that in a very modern way.

“They are both in their 30s and have lived a life, which makes them much more typical of most couples these days – although of course they are entirely untypical in other ways.”

The Desert Island Discs host, who worked on a BBC documentary about the couple shortly after they announced their engagement, said they are a couple “very much in love”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She added: “I got a sense of two grown-ups who are mad about each other, but who also have their heads screwed on.

“You get the sense that they understand the giant step they are taking.

“They have their feet firmly planted on the ground. And that is part of what has made people warm to them.”

The full interview is in this week’s Radio Times.

© Press Association 2018