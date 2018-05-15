Corrie's Shayne Ward among contenders at TV Choice Awards

The awards will be dished out at a ceremony in London in September.

Coronation Street’s Shayne Ward, Connor McIntyre and Jack P Shepherd are all in the running for the soap actor prize at this year’s TV Choice Awards.

The trio have been recognised following their huge plots this year, with Ward’s character Aidan Connor taking his own life, Pat Phelan (McIntyre) terrorising Weatherfield and David Platt’s (Shepherd) assault storyline.

Other contenders for the best soap actor gong include EastEnders’ Danny Dyer, Emmerdale’s Ryan Hawley and Theo Graham from Hollyoaks.

The soap actress prize nominees include Lucy Fallon for her portrayal of Corrie’s Bethany Platt and Letitia Dean, Lacey Turner and Tamzin Outhwaite for EastEnders.

Letitia Dean (BBC)

The ceremony at The Dorchester in September, hosted by Richard Osman, will see awards given out in categories including best entertainment show and best daytime show.

Best talent programme will see The X Factor, Strictly and Britain’s Got Talent going up against each other, along with a host of other shows.

The nominees served up in the food show category include Gino D’Acampo, whose latest trip to Italy could see him take away more silverware.

However, he will face tough competition from the likes of The Hairy Bikers, Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver.

The winners will be picked by TV Choice readers, who choose by voting online or via forms in the magazine.

Host Osman, who also presided over the ceremony last year, said: “I’m so excited to be hosting the TV Choice Awards once again, it’s going to be another incredible evening.

Richard Osman (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Last year was such great fun, telling jokes, meeting some amazing celebrities, and unsuccessfully flirting with all the hosts of Loose Women.

“I couldn’t wait to find out this year’s nominees!”

Voting opens on May 15 and viewers have until midnight on June 1 to cast their first round votes at www.tvchoicemagazine.co.uk or by post. Shortlist nominations will be announced in late June, when voting will re-open.

The TV Choice Awards 2018 will take place at The Dorchester on Park Lane, London, on September 10.

