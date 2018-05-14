Films fans gets first look at Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman

14th May 18 | Entertainment News

The film follows two men and their mission to expose the Ku Klux Klan.

BlacKkKlansman

Spike Lee has given film fans a first look at his new movie, BlacKkKlansman.

The two-minute clip was shared on Twitter on Monday as the film was screened at Cannes, where reports say it received a lengthy standing ovation.

Director Lee posted the video on Twitter, saying: “Check Out The Trailer To My Newest, Hottest Joint #BLACKkKLANSMAN.”

Based on a true story, the film is set in the 1970s and follows two men and their fight against the Ku Klux Klan. 

Denzel Washington’s son John David Washington plays Ron Stallworth, the first African-American detective on the Colorado Springs Police Department.

He quickly sets out on a dangerous mission to infiltrate and expose the Klan, by posing as a racist extremist.

He enlists the help of white colleague Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver) who poses as Ron in any face-to-face meetings with members of the group.

BlacKkKlansman is due to be released in UK cinemas on August 24.

© Press Association 2018

