More shocks for Aidan Connor's family in Corrie

14th May 18 | Entertainment News

Aidan's will contained something unexpected.

Aidan Connor’s loved ones were left reeling when his will revealed a big surprise in the latest episode of Coronation Street.

The Connors are grieving after Aidan (Shayne Ward) took his own life.

Monday night’s double bill of the ITV soap saw the family sort through his things, as they struggle in the aftermath of his death.

Michelle (Kym Marsh) discovered the will, which said Aidan was leaving the factory to Alya Nazir (Sair Khan), rather than his sister Carla (Alison King).

Aidan’s decision ruffled feathers on Twitter, with many fans questioning whether Alya was the right woman for the job.

“#Corrie And this stupid idiot is about to find out she’s been left a business in a will! She couldn’t run a marathon! Let alone a factory!” said one viewer.

“Looks like Alya has the factory? Dreading seeing her smug attitude,” said another.

Others posted funny memes and video clips expressing their displeasure, with some suggesting what could happen to the factory with Alya in charge.

Many viewers said there would be fireworks with Carla now working for Alya.

“Alya is Carlas boss!?? Lol she can try hun. Carla ain’t having any of that,” one fan tweeted.

Another person said Alya being Carla’s boss was “the biggest no”.

There was another shock when the family found a letter from Aidan saying “I’m sorry”, and realised he had been planning to kill himself earlier than they had thought.

Coronation Street continues on 3e at 7.30pm and 8.30pm or you can catch up on 3Player now.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Aldi reveal HUGELY popular item will be back in stock next week

[PICS] Aldi reveal HUGELY popular item will be back in stock next week
It's Coeliac Disease Awareness Week: So here are 12 things coeliacs are sick of hearing

It's Coeliac Disease Awareness Week: So here are 12 things coeliacs are sick of hearing
Johnny Vegas and Maia Dunphy split after seven years of marriage

Johnny Vegas and Maia Dunphy split after seven years of marriage

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Meghan Markles dad has CANCELLED his plans to attend her wedding

Meghan Markles dad has CANCELLED his plans to attend her wedding
Hollyoaks actress Sarah Jayne Dunn ties the knot

Hollyoaks actress Sarah Jayne Dunn ties the knot
British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader

British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader
Warning to Irish parents as popular children's toy URGENTLY recalled over safety fears

Warning to Irish parents as popular children's toy URGENTLY recalled over safety fears