More shocks for Aidan Connor's family in Corrie

Aidan Connor’s loved ones were left reeling when his will revealed a big surprise in the latest episode of Coronation Street.

The Connors are grieving after Aidan (Shayne Ward) took his own life.

Monday night’s double bill of the ITV soap saw the family sort through his things, as they struggle in the aftermath of his death.

Michelle (Kym Marsh) discovered the will, which said Aidan was leaving the factory to Alya Nazir (Sair Khan), rather than his sister Carla (Alison King).

Aidan’s decision ruffled feathers on Twitter, with many fans questioning whether Alya was the right woman for the job.

“Looks like Alya has the factory? Dreading seeing her smug attitude,” said another.

Others posted funny memes and video clips expressing their displeasure, with some suggesting what could happen to the factory with Alya in charge.

Many viewers said there would be fireworks with Carla now working for Alya.

“Alya is Carlas boss!?? Lol she can try hun. Carla ain’t having any of that,” one fan tweeted.

Another person said Alya being Carla’s boss was “the biggest no”.

There was another shock when the family found a letter from Aidan saying “I’m sorry”, and realised he had been planning to kill himself earlier than they had thought.

Coronation Street continues on 3e at 7.30pm and 8.30pm or you can catch up on 3Player now.





