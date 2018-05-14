Holly Willoughby shares sweet childhood snaps on sister's birthday

Holly said she has 'nothing but pure love' for he big sister.

Holly Willoughby shared an adorable snap of herself as a schoolgirl as she wished her sister a happy birthday.

The presenter, 37, posted a collage of photographs of the siblings on Instagram, as her sister Kelly celebrated her 40th.

The shots show the sisters as toddlers, then as small children and then adults.

“Nothing but pure love for this one today and always… my sister… love you… beyond!” said Willoughby.

“@ladywilloughby happy 40th birthday.”

