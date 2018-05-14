Holly Willoughby shares sweet childhood snaps on sister's birthday

14th May 18 | Entertainment News

Holly said she has 'nothing but pure love' for he big sister.

Holly Willoughby shared an adorable snap of herself as a schoolgirl as she wished her sister a happy birthday.

The presenter, 37, posted a collage of photographs of the siblings on Instagram, as her sister Kelly celebrated her 40th.

The shots show the sisters as toddlers, then as small children and then adults.

“Nothing but pure love for this one today and always… my sister… love you… beyond!” said Willoughby.

“@ladywilloughby happy 40th birthday.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Warning to Irish parents as popular children's toy URGENTLY recalled over safety fears

Warning to Irish parents as popular children's toy URGENTLY recalled over safety fears
Forecasters predict the weather we've ALL been hoping for

Forecasters predict the weather we've ALL been hoping for
British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader

British Eurovision entry SuRie rushed by stage invader

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
[PIC] Gardaí investigating SERIOUS school fire just three weeks before the Leaving Cert

[PIC] Gardaí investigating SERIOUS school fire just three weeks before the Leaving Cert
[PICS] Aldis FAB new bargain range is perfect for the summer weather

[PICS] Aldis FAB new bargain range is perfect for the summer weather
[PIC] Conor McGregor pays INCREDIBLY moving tribute to Irish teenager who stole the heart of the nation

[PIC] Conor McGregor pays INCREDIBLY moving tribute to Irish teenager who stole the heart of the nation