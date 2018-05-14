Daisy May Cooper celebrates Bafta win with Dec duet

The actress and Declan Donnelly gave a rendition of Eternal Love after the ceremony.

This Country’s Daisy May Cooper celebrated her Bafta win by filling in for Ant McPartlin on a duet with Declan Donnelly.

Cooper scooped the best female performance in a comedy at Sunday night’s Bafta TV awards.

A video posted on Twitter shows the actress and Dec after the ceremony, swaying and crooning along to Eternal Love, which was performed by Ant and Dec when they were PJ & Duncan.

The clip was shared by Cooper’s brother Charlie Cooper, who wrote on his Twitter account: “Woke up and found this on my phone.”

PJ & Duncan released the track in 1994 and it went to number 12 in the UK chart.

Dec was not joined at the awards by his presenting partner Ant, who has stepped back from his TV commitments following his car crash.

Ant was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 after pleading guilty to driving while more than twice the legal limit.

