Johnny Vegas and Maia Dunphy split after seven years of marriage

14th May 18 | Entertainment News

The couple posted a joint message on Twitter confirming the news

Comedian Johnny Vegas and his wife Maia Dunphy have announced they have split after seven years of marriage.

The couple posted a joint message on Twitter saying they had parted company last year and asking for privacy.

The post, from TV producer Dunphy’s account, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we want to let you know that we separated some time ago last year.

“We are telling people now because speculation is unhelpful at best, and dangerous at worst.

“As we think is obvious, we continue to fully support each other; there is no acrimony, no story and no one else involved.

“We have never played out our relationship publicly, so we don’t feel it’s too much to ask for privacy now.

“We also ask people to be mindful that there are two children involved, and their welfare is our main concern now.

“Thank you. X.”

Vegas and Dunphy tied the knot in April 2011.



