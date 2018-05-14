'I said yes y'all!' - Taraji P Henson reveals engagement

14th May 18 | Entertainment News

The actress was given a Cartier bracelet before being given her real engagement item.

Empire and Hidden Figures star Taraji P Henson has revealed she is engaged to former American footballer Kelvin Hayden.

The Oscar-nominated star, 47, shared the news with her 11.9 million followers on Instagram with a picture of her engagement ring.

She wrote: “I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!

“#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!!”

In the picture, Henson was seen holding the hand of Hayden, 34, in front of a dessert plate with the “Congratulations” written in chocolate.

Earlier this year, Henson revealed she had been in a relationship with the sports star for two years.

🖤 #vday18

A post shared by Kelvin Hayden (@kelvinhayden) on

Henson has a son, Marcell, in his 20s from a previous relationship.

© Press Association 2018

